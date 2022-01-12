In throwback photos from McDonald’s, Bill Clinton appears unrecognizable, prompting SNL jokes about his love of Big Macs.

In throwback photos at McDonald’s, Bill Clinton appears unrecognizable, prompting SNL jokes about his love of Big Macs.

BILL CLINTON looks unrecognizable in throwback McDonald’s photos, which sparked Saturday Night Live jokes about the former president’s fondness for Big Macs.

In 2005, the Democrat admitted that his love of fast food led to his efforts to combat childhood obesity.

Clinton was even photographed leaving a McDonald’s after a symbolic ceremony in Michigan in 2000 to hand the Democratic Party over to Vice President Al Gore.

“It was a regular thing of mine when I was a private citizen,” he said of his stop. “Perhaps I’ll do it some more now.”

“I couldn’t help myself.”

During his presidency, Clinton struggled with weight fluctuations and high cholesterol, and his love of fries became the subject of a Saturday Night Live sketch.

In an effort to improve the situation, Hillary asked White House chefs to serve salads instead of fancy French food, according to NPR.

She enlisted the help of former president’s physician, Dean Ornish.

Clinton was also known for his proclivity for eating burgers and fries while campaigning.

And, according to reports, he would fit a McDonald’s stop into his morning run as governor of Arkansas.

After experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004.

During surgery, doctors discovered that 90% of his arteries were blocked in some locations.

He had been suffering from the symptoms for a few months, but had attributed them to changes in his exercise routine as a result of the presidential campaign and acid reflux.

To bypass the blockages, the surgeons took two arteries from his chest and a vein from his leg and connected them to arteries serving the heart.

Clinton blamed it on genetics at the time, claiming that his mother’s family had a history of cardiovascular disease.

He did admit that “in those years when I was too careless about what I ate,” he “may have done some damage.”

In 2005, he told CNN about his plans to help overweight American children, saying, “The brush with death I had probably had the biggest impact of all,.”

“I realized I’d been given a second chance, and I wanted to take advantage of it.”

Clinton returned to the hospital in 2005 for surgery on a partially collapsed lung, and in 2010 he had a pair of coronary stents implanted.

He responded by adopting a mostly vegan diet, which helped him lose weight and feel better…

