In throwback photos, Jill Biden appears unrecognizable, but the first lady insists she’ll always be “that girl from Philly.”

In old photos, Jill Biden appears unrecognizable, but she insists she’ll always be “that girl from Philly.”

In August 2020, the first lady tweeted an old photo of herself with the caption, “Always that girl from Philly.”

A young Jill has long blond hair and is dressed in a flowy, 1970s-style shirt in the throwback photo she shared ahead of her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

With the old photo, the Pennsylvania native added a nostalgic caption.

“It’s hard not to think about where I come from as I prepare to speak at the Democratic National Convention this week,” Biden wrote.

Later that week, on the night that her husband Joe Biden was formally nominated to run against former President Donald Trump, the former first lady gave a virtual speech at the Democratic National Convention.

“I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours: bring us together and make us whole,” she said in the speech.

Jill has used her role as First Lady to advocate for military families and the fight against cancer, as well as to demonstrate her passion for education, since Joe was elected President.

Jill worked as a high school English teacher before marrying Joe and later as a reading specialist.

Jill Obama advocated for community colleges as Barack Obama’s second lady from 2009 to 2017, and she began teaching at a local community college.

Dr. Biden, 70, now works at Northern Virginia Community College as a writing professor.

“Teaching isn’t just what I do; it’s who I am,” the first lady, who began teaching in 1976, previously stated.

She is the first first lady to work full-time while juggling her White House duties.

Joe lost his wife, Neilia, and daughter, Naomi, in a tragic car accident four years ago, and the couple has been married since 1977.

In 1981, they welcomed their daughter Ashley into the world.

Beau and Hunter, Joe’s two young sons from his first marriage, became Jill’s stepsons.

Bill Stevenson, Jill’s ex-husband, claimed in 2021 that she had an affair with Joe while they were married in the early 1970s.

He and Jill collaborated to open the Stone Balloon, a popular bar near the University of Delaware.

Jill and Joe had an affair while Stevenson and Jill were still married, according to Stevenson, and Joe lied when he said they met on a blind date.

His allegations have been refuted by the Bidens.

