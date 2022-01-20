In time for half-term, Covid travel tests will be phased out for fully-jabbed arrivals.

With an announcement on Wednesday, the government is expected to eliminate the requirement for Day 2 lateral flow tests during the February school half-term.

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to end testing for fully-jabbed passengers entering the UK as soon as possible.

The UK government has already repealed the requirement that fully-vaccinated travelers take pre-departure tests before flying home, and the Day 2 test has been switched from PCR to the less expensive lateral flow.

Day 2 tests for the fully jabbed are expected to be scrapped entirely, just in time for the school half-term holidays, with an announcement expected on Wednesday.

A passenger locator form will still be required of all arrivals.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister announced the repeal of Plan B rules enacted to combat the spread of the Omicron variant, as well as a timeline for the removal of travel restrictions.

This includes removing the requirement to work from home immediately and easing the face mask mandates.

Mr Johnson has stated that the rules for travel tests will be released within the next few days.

“We are definitely reviewing the testing arrangements for travel,” he said, adding that the health secretary would issue a statement in the coming days.

“It’s critical that everyone in the country understands that getting your booster, wherever you want to go in the world, is a pretty critical thing to do.”

At the end of the month’s travel review, ministers have been urged to speed up the process and eliminate Day 2 testing for fully-vaccinated international arrivals.

In the future, a third ‘booster’ dose of the vaccine will be required for anyone who wants to travel without having their blood tested.

Nations that have devolved are likely to follow.

The holiday industry has overwhelmingly praised the changes.

Testing on return to the country, according to tourism body UKinbound, is an “impediment to recovery,” and other European countries, including Ireland, have already stopped testing for vaccinated arrivals.

“Ministers have been saying all the right things about needing to get on with our lives – this feels like the last hurdle to achieving that,” said Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK.

A spokesperson for the UK government defended the decision to keep end testing for arrivals in England in place for the time being.

According to the spokesperson.

