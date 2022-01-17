In time for the February half-term, day two antigen tests for vaccinated travelers will be removed.

When Plan B measures expire on January 26th, the government is said to be planning to remove all restrictions for vaccinated travelers.

According to reports, vaccinated travelers will be able to travel abroad without having to take a Covid-19 test when they return as early as next month, before half-term.

According to reports, the government intends to eliminate all restrictions for vaccinated travelers, including the requirement that UK arrivals test for Covid-19 by the end of their second day in the country.

According to the plans, which are set to take effect at the end of January, holidaymakers will no longer be required to take a Day 2 antigen test when they arrive in the UK, potentially saving families hundreds of pounds on trips during the half-term break.

When the rules are next reviewed, the Government is expected to lift Plan B measures put in place in England at the beginning of December to help limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

“We are looking at removing all Covid tests for vaccinated travellers by the end of January,” a source close to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told The Sunday Times.

Half-term begins on Friday, February 11 in England and Scotland, and one week later in Wales.

The reported move away from Day 2 antigen tests, according to David McDonald, managing director of travel agency chain World Travel Lounge, could give the industry a boost.

“According to our sales teams, this weekend’s sales are the best they’ve been in nearly two years,” Mr McDonald said.

The travel chief also expressed optimism that the industry might be approaching a “peak sales period” “finally.”

Mr Morgan, who owns a number of travel agencies in the South West of England, was upbeat as well: “I spoke to all my shops tonight and they were buzzing,” he said on Saturday evening.

Mr Morgan said that while his company was “still not at 2020 sales levels,” there was “momentum and it feels good.”

“My teams so deserve some ‘normal’ after nearly two years of [an]endless,” he added.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Day 2 antigen tests for vaccinated travellers ‘will be removed’ in time for February half term