In time for the February half-term, PCR tests for vaccinated travelers will be “removed.”

When Plan B measures expire on January 26th, the government is said to be planning to remove all restrictions for vaccinated travelers.

According to reports, vaccinated travelers will be able to travel abroad without having to take a Covid-19 test upon their return as early as next month, before schools break up for half-term.

It is understood that the government intends to remove all restrictions for vaccinated travelers, including the requirement that UK arrivals test for Covid-19 by the end of their second day in the country.

Under the plans, which are expected to go into effect at the end of January, holidaymakers will no longer be required to take a PCR test when they arrive in the UK, potentially saving families hundreds of pounds on half-term trips.

When the rules are next reviewed, the government is expected to lift Plan B restrictions imposed in England at the beginning of December to help limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

“We’re looking at getting rid of all Covid tests for vaccinated travelers by the end of January,” a source close to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told The Sunday Times. “This is likely to coincide with the review of the Plan B measures on January 26.”

Half-term begins on Friday, February 11 in England and Scotland, and one week later in Wales.

The reported move away from Day 2 PCR tests, according to David McDonald, managing director of travel agency chain World Travel Lounge, could give the industry a bigger boost.

“According to our teams, sales this weekend are the highest they’ve been in nearly two years,” Mr McDonald said.

The travel chief also expressed optimism that the industry’s “peak sales period” is “finally” approaching.

Mr Morgan, who owns a number of travel agencies in the South West of England, was upbeat as well: “I spoke to all my shops tonight and they were buzzing,” he said on Saturday evening.

Mr Morgan said there was “momentum and it feels good” even though his company was “still not at 2020 sales levels.”

“After nearly two years of [an]endless nightmare,” he continued, “my teams so deserve some ‘normal.”

“It’s just speculation at this point,” a Department of Transportation spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that the department “wouldn’t be able to confirm anything” until the Covid-19 restrictions are reviewed again.

@kt_grant @kt_grant @kt_grant @

PCR tests for vaccinated travellers ‘will be removed’ in time for February half term