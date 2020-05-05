In times of Corona: Get out of there, every day!

On the first shopping weekend after the protective measures were relaxed, significantly more Germans were out and about in the city centers. During the shutdown, most of them had barely moved away from where they lived.

At the moment, all of our freedom of movement is severely restricted. But walking is allowed – and helps. Our author believes that anyone who likes to go on long hikes will find it even easier.

Gmarriage helps. Those who like to go, maybe even hike far, can get through these times more easily. There are three reasons for this. First, walking widens your eyes and lungs and relaxes your thinking. Like lime, which trickles out of joints when moving, thoughts move when walking.

Secondly: once you have gone somewhere on foot, the memory of it remains. The third is surprising, more on that later.

Walking is easy, and walking is now allowed. On the first day of the lock-down, I swore to myself: #Every day out. I do it as consistently as pianist Igor Levit does his daily Twitter house concert at 7 p.m.

I live in Berlin-Kreuzberg and just go for a walk from the house. Of course, this is also possible in Munich-Schwabing or Hamburg-Altona. I sometimes go to Tempelhofer Feld, sometimes through empty streets.

I often go the 10,000 steps that doctor and app recommend. Sometimes I just walk on the Kreuzberg and look at the city. The air has been wonderfully clear for weeks.

Walking inspires thoughts

It is not easy for me to get up to these micro-walks every day, but I do it. So I see something else than the opposite wall in the back yard, which is now building up again from the desk in front of me.

Loneliness outside among people is sometimes easier to endure than loneliness at home. Walking conveys the thoughts differently than pure room stooling could. As the notorious walker Friedrich Nietzsche wrote: “Only the thoughts that have occurred have value”. Quotes from famous pedestrians are included in every hiking book soon.

But how should long-distance hiking help? It helps with memory. In the summer I went from Berlin to Frankfurt an der Oder with a backpack and tent. And now I see – in my mind’s eye – me and my tent by the lake and a glass of wine in the evening light.



Reward for previous exertions: a glass of wine in the evening light Source: Barbara Schaefer

Or I see the Watzmann-Kar, through which I came on a four-day hike, this wonderfully barren landscape near Berchtesgaden. I remember the heat, the thirst, the weariness and satiety in the evening. Longing grips me, but hope and anticipation also flow through me.

Hiking teaches endurance and patience

And now for the third, it is the most important and surprising point: very long hikes make you patient. If you have chosen a long-distance hike, you do not change the plan every day. You go from A to B, at the end you are there.

And that helps now. It has to do with endurance and suffering. Because on long-distance hikes, not everything is sunshine.

For example this tour from Berlin to Frankfurt (Oder). I was finally on the Frankfurt sign, but that didn’t count. It had to be the Oder, the border. That was another five kilometers, walking on asphalt is a lot at the end of the day.

This last piece was no fun, of course it was raining. You switch to hiking autopilot. So you go there, to the mountain hut or to the Oder.

And so it is now. This whole corona tour takes as long as it takes. However many stages it may be. And so I’m on a micro-hike every day, in my head the pictures of previous hikes. Until you can finally compare your head cinema with reality.

