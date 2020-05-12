In Toulouse, the nursing staff “deconfines” their anger

The atmosphere was festive, but the mood for protest: a few hundred caregivers, health staff but also “yellow vests” seized the opportunity on Monday to “unravel their anger” by demonstrating in front of the Purpan hospital in Toulouse against the lack resources for the public hospital.

“On the first day of deconfinement, it was symbolically important that we show the lack of resources that made this crisis dangerous,” says Alain Notes, physiotherapist and South representative, one of the unions co-organizing this rally with the CGT. .

“The hospital must be able to cope with the epidemic risk. Without confinement, we would not have been able to hold out,” continues Julien Terrier, radio operator and CGT delegate.

The rain does not temper the enthusiasm of a dozen nurses and caregivers. They perform a highly applauded choreography on a pastiche from a tube from the 80s renamed “A cause de Macron”.

– Lack of staff –

One of them, Diani Bourgade denounces a crisis “which does not date from yesterday”, before quickly leaving the premises to resume his service: “For three years we have been on strike to alert about the lack of personnel”.

In the middle of the banners, “Money for the public hospital”, or “No to scrapping social security”, Laurence came as a “yellow vest” and patient in difficulty.

Suffering from cancer, she claims that she could not be treated for two months.

“I had a radiotherapy session two weeks before confinement and then nothing. I grabbed the Covid, I was hospitalized for 24 hours and then I was allowed to go home by tram. surrender, “she said.

Many “yellow vests” came in support, at the call of various groups of their movement under the slogan “We make them pay for their crisis”.

“Once again the government has anticipated nothing,” said Marie, a 43-year-old farm worker who traveled from Albi.

If most of the demonstrators are protected by a mask, they find it difficult to respect the distancing, all to the joy of reunion.

In the middle of the forest of flags of the organizing unions, some banners of leftist parties like the NPA or an anarchist black and red banner.

The “last of chores” are in the honor of a sign carried by a masked woman: “Women on the front line, caregivers 91%, teachers 83%, cashiers 90%, home helpers 97%”.

“Macron tried to pass the pill by promising a bonus and saying + they are heroes + but the caregivers were mostly afraid for their loved ones,” said Alain Notes.

– “Fear of contaminating” –

“These weeks have been very stressful,” confirms Valérie Palao, a trauma nurse who has strengthened a Covid unit.

“The masks were missing from the first week, we kept the same for 8 hours. And as we did not have an over-blouse we were afraid of contaminating everything”, storms the young woman. “It was the solidarity between colleagues that kept us going.”

Matthieu Guillem, a 30-year-old general practitioner, insisted on being present in front of the hospital where he interned two years ago.

“I have patients who have not been able to receive their chemo. We risk ending up in the coming months with excess mortality because of this management which has deprived some patients of care,” he says.