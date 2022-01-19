In Tucson, Arizona, is there a bomb threat?

Is Tucson, Arizona, under a bomb threat?

TUCSON, Ariz., has a population of 541,482 people and is home to the University of Arizona.

On January 19, 2022, a man claimed to have a bomb strapped to him near a Speedway gas station, causing chaos.

The intersection of Broadway and Columbus was shut down around 4:00 p.m. local time, and nearby homes and businesses were evacuated.

The incident occurred after a man claimed to be wearing a bomb on his person.

All of the stores were evacuated, and Speedway “had to shut off the gas,” according to a nearby business employee who confirmed on social media.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were dispatched to the scene, and residents were advised to stay away.

The threat comes less than an hour after a bomb threat was made in Oakland, California.

