In Turkey, 25 suspects linked to the far-left terror group DHKP-C were apprehended.

Turkey has apprehended 25 suspected members of the far-left terror group DHKP-C.

In the provinces of Istanbul, Sivas, Samsun, Izmir, Ankara, Yozgat, and Denizli, suspects were apprehended.

ANKARA

According to security sources, Turkish police are holding at least 25 suspects across the country for alleged ties to the far-left DHKP-C terror group.

Police identified 43 suspects and apprehended 25 of them in seven Turkish provinces: Istanbul, Sivas, Samsun, Izmir, Ankara, Yozgat, and Denizli, based on information from previously apprehended suspects.

Efforts are still being made to locate the remaining ones.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terrorist attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, which resulted in the death of a Turkish security guard.

Turkey, the US, and the EU have designated the group as a terrorist group.