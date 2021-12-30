In Turkey, a wanted terrorist suspect was apprehended with forged documents at an airport.

At an airport in Turkey, a wanted terror suspect was apprehended with forged documents.

Suspect was apprehended on December 1st.

10, claims to have obtained forged travel documents from the Austrian capital.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

An alleged member of the PKK terror group was apprehended by Turkish forces at Istanbul Airport on Thursday while attempting to enter the country with forged travel documents, security sources said.

While attempting to enter the country on Dec. 1, the suspect presented officials with fake stateless documents in the name of “Znar Kalash.”

ten, according to sources who asked to remain anonymous due to restrictions on speaking to the press.

After suspicions that the passport photo did not match the passenger’s appearance, police checked for fingerprints at passport control.

Ahmet Akdag, a wanted PKK terror suspect, was identified as the man.

In 2011 and 2014, he was also discovered to have traveled illegally from Europe to Turkey, claiming to have obtained his stateless documents in Vienna.

After being processed at the police station, Akdag was released with a travel ban.

Separately, sources claim that at Istanbul Airport, 21 PKK members have been caught entering or leaving the country with forged documents.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, over the course of its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.