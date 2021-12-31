In Turkey, Iranian doctors receive training in heart valve replacement.

Turkish doctors train Iranian doctors on how to replace heart valves.

At a hospital in the province of Adana in southern Turkey, training lasts three days and includes theoretical and practical content.

Turkey’s ADANA

At a hospital in southern Turkey, a group of Iranian doctors received training in heart valve replacement surgery.

Eight well-known cardiology specialists working in public, university, and private hospitals in Iran, as well as two health institution managers from the country, received training on heart valve replacement by entering through the groin, according to a statement released by the City Training and Research Hospital in the province of Adana.

During the three-day training, which included both theoretical and practical content, the Iranian doctors witnessed four live cases.

According to Ibrahim Halil Kurt, the head of the hospital’s cardiology department, the doctors they met in Iran for conferences had come to Adana at their own request.

“In Iran, there are many highly skilled and experienced doctors.

However, the country’s technological prospects are limited.

As a result, they wanted to receive training from us in order to see our heart valve replacement procedures and technologies by entering through the groin.

For three days, we shared our knowledge and experience with them.

We also gave them the option of watching four cases live.”

*Seda Sevencan wrote the article.