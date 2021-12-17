In Turkey’s Konya, the commemorations of Rumi come to a close.

In Turkey’s Konya, commemorations of Rumi come to a close.

As the 10-day event comes to a close, the whirling dervishes perform a mysterious dance ritual.

Turkey’s Konya

Dervishes affiliated with the Mevlevi Order, which was founded by the followers of the great Islamic scholar and philosopher, performed a mesmerizing whirling ritual at the 748th commemoration ceremony of Rumi in Konya province of Turkey on Friday.

Since December, the commemoration has been going on.

In reference to Rumi’s passing, he viewed the day when he reunited with his beloved God as part of Seb-i Arus, events, or the Wedding Night.

Hundreds of locals and foreign tourists visited Rumi’s tomb in the Mevlana Museum, hoping to learn more about the man whose ideas continue to influence people of all cultures and religions around the world.

Various officials, including former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and current Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, as well as a large number of Rumi fans, attended the final program late Friday.

Especially at a time when the international community was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Ersoy said the world needed the spirit of solidarity and goodwill that was evident in Rumi’s works.

Shortly after the virus outbreak, Turkey sent medical equipment and related items to countries in need, along with a Rumi quote that read, “There is hope after despair; there are many suns after darkness.”

The commemoration program came to a close with a mysterious performance by world-famous whirling dervishes, also known as Sema.

After Rumi’s death in 1273, his followers founded the Mevlevi Order, also known as the Order of the Whirling Dervishes, which is famous for its Sufi dance ritual.

The Sema ritual, which has been designated as one of UNESCO’s Masterpieces of Oral and Cultural Heritage of Humanity, begins with a song honoring the Muslim Prophet Muhammad and is followed by the entrance of dervishes who then perform whirling dances with their arms across their chests in time with the music.

Rumi’s wise words about respect, intimacy, tolerance, and love continue to guide and influence people of all colors, nationalities, and religions today.

His popularity has grown in both the West and East, with millions of people quoting him on a variety of topics.