In Turkiye, a brave firefighter saves an Afghan girl with a gas mask.

A brave firefighter in Turkiye saves an Afghan girl by giving her a gas mask.

Yucel Kucuk has a heart attack after giving his gas mask to a girl who had been exposed to smoke in a house fire in eastern Turkiye.

After giving his gas mask to an unconscious Afghan girl at a house fire he was responding to earlier this week, a firefighter in eastern Turkiye continued to receive treatment on Wednesday.

Yucel Kucuk was transferred to an inpatient room on Wednesday after spending two nights in intensive care at Ataturk University Research Hospital in Erzurum province.

Kucuk had a heart attack after being exposed to smoke at a local home where a fire had erupted on Monday, trapping an Afghan family inside.

According to Kucuk, who spoke to Anadolu Agency, they arrived on the scene after receiving a call about the fire.

“We went into the house.”

The smoke had a negative impact on the people inside.

They had passed out.

As a reflex, I removed my gas mask and handed it to the unconscious girl, who was in critical condition.

“I was exposed to smoke because I gave my gas mask indoors, and the smoke had a significant impact on me,” he explained.

Kucuk claimed he had no underlying health problems, but that he didn’t feel well after the fire and that his health had deteriorated.

His heart vessels were found to be clogged and a stent was placed when he was taken to the hospital, he added.

“When I saw the Afghan children unconscious in the house, it reminded me of my own children.”

Our mission is to save them, and we have a clear reason for going there.

Those who were injured inside needed to be rescued.

I’m glad I was able to save the kids.

I never felt bad about handing over my gas mask.

If it happens again, I’ll remove my mask,” Kucuk said.