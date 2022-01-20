In Turkiye, another PKK terrorist has surrendered.

In Turkiye, a second PKK terrorist has surrendered.

This year, four terrorists surrendered their weapons as a result of persuasion efforts.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that another PKK terrorist had surrendered to security forces in Turkiye as a result of persuasion efforts.

The ministry said the terrorist joined the PKK terror group in 2019 and was active in Syria in a statement.

This year, four terrorists have laid down their arms as a result of persuasion efforts, according to the report.

Offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender in Turkiye may be eligible for sentence reductions under the country’s repentance law.

Turkish officials claim that the terrorist PKK has been losing members and failing to attract new ones in recent years, after being battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces’ successful operations.

Terrorists from the PKK frequently hide out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, plotting terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Turkiye has launched a series of offensives against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK, since 2019. The most recent operations, Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim, were launched in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions in April.

In addition, since 2016, Ankara has launched three successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to live in peace: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye.

Gozde Bayar is the author of this piece.