In two days, Russian-led peacekeeping forces will begin a gradual withdrawal from Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, announced on Tuesday that Russian-led peacekeeping forces would leave the country in two days.

According to Kazinform, a local news agency, he stated at a plenary meeting in Parliament’s lower house that the “critical phase of the counter-terror operation has passed.”

He said the main mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping troops had been completed successfully with the return to stability in the country.

“In the next two days, a gradual withdrawal of the CSTO’s collective peacekeeping troops will begin,” he said, adding that the full withdrawal could take up to ten days.

Following protests over the doubling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, Tokayev declared a state of emergency last week.

Later, he requested assistance from the CSTO, which dispatched troops to put down the uprising.

According to Kazinform, Alikhan Smailov was elected Prime Minister of Kazakhstan after 89 deputies voted for him.

Tokayev had proposed Smailov as a prime ministerial candidate at a previous parliamentary meeting.

From 2015 to 2018, Smailov was the president’s assistant, and from 2018 to 2019, he was the Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

Smailov was reappointed as Kazakhstan’s first deputy prime minister in 2021, while also serving as the country’s finance minister.