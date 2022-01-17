In Union County, Michigan, a man has been charged with kidnapping and two theft incidents.

LEWISBURG – In an odyssey that took him to Pennsylvania and ended with his arrest in Ohio, a Michigan man is accused of kidnapping a child, stealing vehicles, and breaking into a bank.

Amos Mushatt, Jr., 32, of Lansing, was arrested near Warren, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon and is being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bail on charges of receiving stolen property.

In connection with two incidents in Lewisburg between 5:10 and 6:50 a.m., state police have filed a detention order against him.

It’s Saturday.

Mushatt is accused of driving a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the Blaise Alexander car dealership in Lewisburg.

He’s accused of stealing a Ford Bronco and driving it to First National Bank, where he forced open a window and stole cash.

According to police, he was accompanied by a child who had been kidnapped in Michigan.

Brookfield Twp. police in Ohio stopped the Bronco because it lacked a license plate and was being driven erratically.

The child was reunited with his family after stolen items from the bank were discovered in the vehicle, according to police in Ohio.

