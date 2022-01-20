In Uzbekistan, daily cases of the virus have reached a six-month high.

In Uzbekistan, daily virus cases have reached a six-month high.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, over 1,300 infections and four deaths have been confirmed in the last day.

On Thursday, the COVID-19 count in Uzbekistan reached a new high for the first time in six months.

According to Health Ministry data, 1,307 virus cases were detected in the last day, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 209,578.

The number of people who have been rescued has risen by 734 to 201,246, while the death toll has risen to 1,529.

To date, the country has received approximately 41 million vaccine shots.

According to Health Ministry figures, more than 19.1 million people have received their first dose, over 14.2 million have received their full vaccination, and 7.6 million have received booster shots in the country of around 34 million people.

* Jeyhun Aliyev is a Turkiye journalist based in Ankara.