In videos, Darrell Brooks, a.k.a. rapper MathBoiFly, sang about killing and flaunted his SUV, which he used to’mow down parades’.

In disturbing lyrics, the rapper who is in custody after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade wrote about killing people.

Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, better known by his stage name MathBoi Fly, appears in one of his music videos in an SUV that resembles the one that mowed down people in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Five law enforcement officials told NBC that Brooks was being interrogated in connection with the rampage.

Cops opened fire on his SUV as it sped away after crashing through a barrier.

Officers swooped down on a Milwaukee home where the SUV that went on the rampage was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle’s front end was crumpled up to the windscreen, with the bumper and license plate hanging off.

Brooks was detained there, and while being taken into custody, he reportedly complained of a sore shoulder.

The car that plowed into the parade appears to be used in a video on his YouTube channel.

The first three letters on the license plate ADP, as well as the vehicle’s description, are identical to what was allegedly heard on the police scanner.

The song Gon Kill U was included in his YouTube playlist, which has since been removed.

“They gonna need a cleaner for the s*** we did, all my killers Gacey where them bodies hid,” he says in one of his songs.

“Sliding through the city with no safety on,” says another song on his SoundCloud page.

“F*** Donald Trump” and “F*** the Pigs” are among the other lyrics.

On one of his Twitter accounts, he also posted a video ranting about a speech given by then-President Barack Obama, which he called “a crock of b******.”

At a press conference, local police Chief Dan Thompson said the vehicle struck more than 40 people, including some children.

Thompson also stated that one person of interest has been apprehended, describing the investigation as “fluid” and stating that the priority at this time is “working with families” of the victims.

According to one witness, the driver of the vehicle appeared to be “trying to hit people.”

“He was swerving all over the place.”

When the tragedy occurred, families and performers were celebrating an annual holiday event.

“All I heard was screaming and then people yelling out their children’s names,” Angela O’Boyle, whose apartment overlooks the parade in the Milwaukee suburb, told CNN.

“I saw the car come and plow…,” she described.

