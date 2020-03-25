In virus treatment, famed Turkish football coach ‘well’

ANKARA

In treatment for coronavirus, legendary Turkish football coach Fatih Terim is doing well, according to his daughter.

“My father is now well and undergoing treatment in the hospital,” Buse Terim Bahcekapili said in a video on Tuesday.

Terim, 66, announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the virus.

Bahcekapili said it helps that her father suffers from no chronic illnesses and is not a smoker.

“I hope everything will be fine,” she added. “Thank you very much for all your good wishes and messages. If possible, do not leave the house. Please isolate yourself at home. Minimize the risk of transmitting this disease to other people.”

She urged: “If someone from your family becomes infected, you must not get close to this person. It is forbidden. You cannot kiss them. So think about it, imagine it. When someone you love becomes infected, consider how you feel when you can’t get close or touch them.”

Seen as one of the greatest football managers in Turkey, Terim earned eight Turkish league titles with Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions around the globe, with nearly 384,000 cases.

To date nearly 102,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.