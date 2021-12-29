In Wayne County, Illinois, a manhunt is underway after a suspect “kills a deputy, goes on a carjacking spree, and holds a woman hostage.”

Suspect ‘kills deputy, goes on carjacking spree, and holds woman hostage’ in Wayne County, Illinois, prompting a manhunt.

A MANHUNT has been launched after a suspect is accused of killing a deputy before committing a carjacking spree and holding a woman hostage.

According to a 44News reporter, the suspect is believed to have kidnapped at least five people.

A sheriff, identified by 14News as Sean Riley, responded to a call for a “motor assist” on Interstate 64 in Illinois at around 5 a.m. this morning.

Deputy Riley’s body was discovered at the scene by another officer, but his squad car was missing.

According to the news outlet, it was later discovered abandoned on Interstate 64.

Shortly after, the same suspect is suspected of being involved in a crime at a QuikTrip in St Peters, Missouri, around 7.11 a.m.

The suspect is accused of carjacking the victim and shooting him before fleeing.

After being struck in the shoulder, the victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s vehicle was later discovered off Highway 70, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Instead, he was thought to be in a white Nissan Titan pickup with the Missouri license plate 0WE-A43.

The suspect was wearing a light gray hoodie, dark pants, and dark shoes, according to police.

According to cops, he should be treated as armed and dangerous.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.