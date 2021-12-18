In western Turkey, a cat donates blood to save her dying sister.

In western Turkey, a cat donates blood to save the life of her sick sister.

Tabby Cakil was brought in to save the life of her younger sister, Nazli, who required a blood transfusion due to internal bleeding.

AYDIN, TURKEY (Reuters) –

An adopted street cat in western Turkey clung to life thanks to a veterinarian who refused to give up on the feline despite it losing dangerous amounts of blood throughout the night.

Fatiye Kibar, an ailurophile and cat mother, took Nazli, one of three cats she adopted in the Aegean province of Aydin years ago, to the vet late at night after noticing her blood loss.

Burak Antakyalioglu, a veterinarian, did not ignore Kibar’s plea for assistance and admitted Nazli, who was suffering from an unknown illness, to his clinic at any hour.

When Antakyalioglu discovered internal bleeding in Nazli’s uterus, he knew the cat needed a blood transfusion right away, which he had never done before.

Because the blood types of the two cats were found to be compatible, Kibar rushed home and brought Nazli’s sibling Cakil to the rescue.

However, as Antakyalioglu pointed out, transfusion in cats is extremely dangerous, and the operation’s success will be determined by both of their stress levels.

He surgically removed Nazli’s uterus after the transfusion went well.

“I’m overjoyed.

After the operation was successful, Kibar told Anadolu Agency, “We saved both cats.”

“I won’t be concerned if Nazli becomes ill again.”

While blood transfusions between dogs are fairly common, cats rarely receive them, according to Antakyalioglu.

“It could have also resulted in the donor cat’s death.”

It was critical that they maintained their composure.

“We’re going to save your sister, stay calm,” we told (Cakil), and he did.”

“Thanks to their calm and our determination, we were successful,” he added.

* Dilan Pamuk is a Turkish writer who lives in Ankara.