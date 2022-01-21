In western Turkiye, a PKKPYD terror suspect was apprehended.

According to a security source, a Syrian national named Muhammed Y entered Turkiye illegally.

Turkiye’s AFYONKARAHISAR

On Friday, a security source said that a PKKPYD terror suspect who had illegally entered Turkiye had been apprehended in the western province of Afyonkarahisar.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, provincial anti-terror police teams launched an operation and arrested a Syrian national named Muhammed Y.

In 2020, the Mersin Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office charged him with “membership in the PKKPYD armed terrorist organization” and deported him indefinitely.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, over the course of its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.

* Gozde Bayar is the author of this piece.