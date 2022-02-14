In world politics, the Munich Security Conference warns of ‘learned helplessness.’

According to the MSC’s 2022 report, a sense of helplessness is growing in many societies as conflicts and crises worsen.

BERLIN (Germany)

The annual report of the Munich Security Conference has warned of a growing sense of “helplessness” in many societies as a result of an increasing number of crises and conflicts around the world.

“Because they believe they have no control over global events, many people appear to believe that solving humanity’s most difficult problems will be impossible,” the report stated.

“This raises the possibility that, despite the availability of resources, strategies, and instruments to address humanity’s major challenges, the world will be unable to do so.”

The 180-page report, titled “Turning the Tide – Unlearning Helplessness,” was released on Monday, ahead of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), which will bring together over 35 heads of state and government, as well as around 100 foreign and defense ministers, this week.

“Collective helplessness” and how the international community can overcome it, according to MSC Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger, will be one of the key themes discussed by political and military leaders at the conference on Feb.

Many people in the wealthy G7 countries and major emerging economies (BRICS) believe that countries are losing control of global crises and that nothing they do makes a difference, according to the report.

According to a recent poll, India has the most people who feel helpless in the face of global events, with 69 percent saying they feel helpless.

In Brazil, 64% of respondents were concerned about the rising number of crises and their inability to deal with them, while in South Africa, 63% expressed concern.

According to the survey, citizens of G7 countries also have a widespread sense of collective helplessness.

Around 61 percent of Italians, 59 percent of French people, and 51 percent of Canadians said they couldn’t grasp the global challenges.

“Whether it’s the seemingly never-ending pandemic, the increasingly real threat of climate change, the perplexing vulnerabilities of an interconnected world, or rising geopolitical tensions, all of these challenges contribute to a sense of loss of control,” according to the report.

Liberal democracies, according to Tobias Bunde, the MSC’s director of Research and Policy, are particularly overwhelmed and powerless in the face of a slew of crises.

