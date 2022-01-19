In Yemen, a rebel commander was killed in a Saudi-led airstrike.

A Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen killed a rebel commander.

According to the Houthi group, the commander and his family were killed in the attack.

Yemen (SANAA)

A Yemeni rebel group said on Tuesday that a Houthi commander was killed in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the capital Sanaa.

Brigadier General Abdullah Qassem al-Junaid, the head of the Aviation Academy, and his family were killed in an attack on his home late Monday, according to the Houthi-run Saba news agency.

The Saudi-led coalition has yet to respond to the news.

Five family members were killed in Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa overnight Monday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who called for the escalation in Yemen to be halted.

The Saudi-led coalition announced on Monday that it had targeted “terrorist leaders” north of Sanaa, but provided no additional information.

The coalition said in another statement on Tuesday that it had struck rebel sites, drone communication systems, and warehouses in Yemen’s capital.

The attacks came just hours after Saudi air defense intercepted eight Yemeni rebel drones aimed at the kingdom.

Three people were killed on Monday in a Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis since 2015.

Since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthis captured much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, the conflict has resulted in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or around 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.