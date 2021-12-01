In yet another attack, Donald Trump accuses Meghan Markle of ‘using’ Harry and being ‘disrespectful’ of the Queen.

In yet another attack, Donald Trump accuses Meghan Markle of ‘using’ Harry and being ‘disrespectful’ to the Queen.

The former US president has retaliated against the Duchess of Sussex once more.

In a wide-ranging interview with Nigel Farage, Donald Trump accused Meghan Markle of “using” Prince Harry and being “disrespectful” of the Queen.

In yet another attack on the Duchess of Sussex, the former US president told the GB News host in Florida that Prince Harry would “regret” his decision to marry her.

He admitted, “I’m not a fan of hers.”

“I wasn’t from the beginning.

Harry has been horribly exploited, and I believe he will come to regret it someday.”

“I believe it has harmed his relationship with his family, and it has harmed the Queen… [The Queen] is a great woman, such a great person, a historic person,” Mr Trump added.

Ms Markle had previously been described as “nasty” by the 75-year-old former US president, who also tweeted that “the US will not pay for their security protection.”

Following her and Prince Harry’s move across the pond, she exclaimed, “They have to pay!”

When speaking to American media, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been critical of the Royal Family, including during a contentious interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Ms Markle accused an unnamed royal of racism, while Prince Harry said he wanted to “break the cycle” of his upbringing’s “pain and suffering” on his own children.

Mr Trump responded to Mr Farage’s claim that the Duchess of Sussex was lobbying members of Congress using Royal-headed writing paper by saying, “She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate.”

When the Royal couple endorsed Joe Biden for president in the 2018 election campaign, he made similar remarks to Mr Farage.

Mr Trump told reporters at the time, “I’m not a fan of hers and I’d say this, and she’s probably heard it.”

But I wish Harry the best of luck, as he’ll need it.”

Mr Farage also claimed that the UK’s relationship with the US remains “very strong” in the wide-ranging interview, which will air on GB News tonight, as he discussed his thoughts on Boris Johnson, the 6 January Capitol riot, Black Lives Matter, the migrant crisis, and whether he will run for president again.

