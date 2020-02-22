‘Inconspicuous’ German shooting suspect kept racist…

The far-right terrorist who killed nine people in a shisha bar rampage in Germany had scouted one of the cafes four days earlier, it has emerged.

Surveillance footage shows Tobias Rathjen in the hookah lounge in Hanau less than a week before he opened fire in a racist terror attack.

The bar was one of two which Rathjen targeted on Wednesday night in a shooting rampage which has sparked a wave of fear and outrage in Germany.

Rathjen opened fire in a migrant neighbourhood after posting a video and a 24-page manifesto online in which he set out his neo-Nazi beliefs and conspiracy theories.

The nine victims in the bars were all from a ‘migrant background’, five of them Turkish nationals, authorities say.

The terrorist then returned home where he shot his own mother before killing himself.

Rathjen’s extremist manifesto was taken down almost immediately after the attack, but authorities said it ‘pointed to deeply racist views’.

Germany’s federal prosecutor, Peter Frank, described the rant as stocked with ‘confused ideas and far-fetched conspiracy theories.’

Extracts of the text which were printed in German media called for the destruction of people across the Middle East, northern Africa and Asia.

‘We now have ethnic groups, races or cultures in our midst that are destructive in every respect,’ he moaned.

In a separate YouTube video, Rathjen warned Americans that their country was under the control of ‘invisible secret societies’.

Speaking in accented English, he rambled about ‘deep underground military bases’ in which ‘they abuse, torture and kill little children’.

He also believed he had been under a government watch since childhood, blaming this supposed surveillance for his inability to have a relationship with a woman.

In fact, German authorities say Rathjen was not on their radar and did not appear to have any previous convictions.

‘At the moment there is no information about previous convictions against him or investigations with a political background,’ the public prosecutor said.

Rathjen was yesterday described as an inconspicuous bank clerk who gave few public signs of his extremist views.

Claus Schmidt, who runs the SV Diana Bergen-Enkheim shooting club of which Rathjen was a member, said the gunman was ‘always friendly’.

‘He was totally inconspicuous. There was not a hint of racism or hatred towards foreigners, not even an awkward joke,’ said Schmidt.

‘We have several club members with foreign roots and there was never a problem.’

Schmidt added that Rathjen had previously lived and worked in Munich but came back to the Hanau area last year after his job ended.

Rathjen practised at the gun club twice or three times a week and had said he wanted to go to the United States.

Wednesday’s rampage started at around 10pm local time at the Midnight shisha bar in Hanau, around 12 miles east of Frankfurt.

The gunman reportedly rang the doorbell and then shot at people in the smoking section, German media said.

He fled the scene by car before opening fire at a second bar, the Arena Bar & Cafe.

After a massive manhunt, the suspect was found dead at his flat, along with his mother who was also killed by a gunshot wound.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the suspect had accomplices, or contacts in Germany or abroad who might have known about the attack plans.

‘I couldn’t be any more upset,’ said Inge Bank, 82, who lives near the bar.

‘We have to nip it in the bud if the Nazi party is coming back,’ Bank said, adding that she had lived through World War II.

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier placed a wreath of white flowers outside the Arena bar on Thursday evening before addressing the main Hanau vigil.

Steinmeier, who serves as a moral figurehead for the nation, condemned the shooter’s ‘brutal act of terror’.

But he said he was heartened to see ‘thousands, maybe even tens of thousands’ turning out across the country to honour the victims.

‘We stand together, we want to live together and we show that over and over again. That is the strongest way to fight hatred,’ he said, to the occasional shout of ‘Nazis Out!’ from the crowd.

Elsewhere, Frankfurt’s Eintracht football team held a minute’s silence ahead of its Europa League match against RB Salzburg.