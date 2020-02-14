Increased meat export demand pushes up New Zealand’s annual food prices

WELLINGTON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish contributed to a 3.5-percent increase in food prices in New Zealand for the year ended January 2020, the largest annual rise in more than eight years, New Zealand’s statistics department Stats NZ said on Friday.

Decreased pork production in China during 2019 has increased export demand for New Zealand meat products, pushing prices up, consumer prices manager Sarah Johnson said in a statement.

“Meat, poultry, and fish prices have increased 6 percent in the year. Restaurant and ready-to-eat meals increased 3.4 percent, while fruit and vegetable prices were up 2.7 percent,” Johnson said.

These increases were partly offset by decreasing prices for iceberg lettuce, onions, and honey, he said.

The overall annual increase in food prices is the largest since September 2011, when prices increased 4.7 percent, statistics showed.

“We often see food prices rise in January following falls in December, as items go off Christmas specials,” Johnson said.