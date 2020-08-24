Incredible moment crowd forms human chain to rescue two swimmers from surf at Durdle Door

THIS is the incredible moment a crowd formed a human chain to rescue two swimmers from the sea at Durdle Door.

People on the beach at the Dorset hotspot quickly linked together to safely pull the struggling people to shore.

A swimmer had been in the water at the foot of the Dorset landmark when he began to struggle against the mounting tide amid the choas of Storm Ellen.

He tried to swim back to the shore but was halted by exposed 20mph winds and enormous waves that rose well over his head.

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, began frantically waving and shouting for help towards sunseekers on the shingle beach.

After initially thinking he was waving, about 30 people rushed to the water’s edge and linked arms.

One person tried to run out to the man himself but he was blown away by the wind.

But after battling the wind and the waves the chain reached both casualties and brought them safely back to the beach.

Eye-witness Emily Foote, 27, a teacher from Bridport, said: “The foam was like a washing machine and at one point I thought we were going to end up with 10 casualties in the sea rather than just one.

“With every attempt they got a little bit closer and were finally able to reach him.

“The whole beach applauded when the two men got back and they didn’t need any help from paramedics or anything like that.

“I’ve never seen the beach like that and full credit has to go to everyone who risked their own lives to save the swimmer.”

Jeanette Warren, from Portsmouth, Hants, said: “He was confidently swimming for some time until an awful gust came and literally swept him so far out.

“He was actually very good, staying calm and then giving it his all to swim with the waves.

“A small crowd quickly became a very large crowd and people on land began to realise he was in distress.”

Yesterday a dad died after getting into trouble in the water off the Cornish coast with his teenage son as the storm raged on.

Both were pulled from the sea, with the son rushed to hospital, but the dad tragically died.

Coastguards have issued a safety warning following yesterday afternoon’s incident, urging people not to swim in the sea at the spot where there have been several deaths in recent years.

Two months ago, a man in his 20s drowned after going missing near the 200ft arch.

In 2018, five-year-old Rose Carter was also killed there after being swept 30ft out to see by powerful gusts of wind.

A Lulworth Coastguard spokesman said: “We were pleased to hear that the rescuer and the casualty were both recovered and were able to walk away.

“With the large waves and spring tides of late, we strongly discourage sea swimming and playing around in the surf, especially on exposed beaches such as Durdle Door.

“The undertow is very powerful and will have no trouble taking you off your feet.”