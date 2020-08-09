Incredible moment police officer takes down two ‘attackers’ in street as man and woman arrested

THIS is the incredible moment a police officer takes down two suspects – by swiping the legs of a man before Tasering a woman to the ground.

Cops rushed to the scene in Barry, South Wales, following reports of a disturbance at a home just after 5pm.

Footage shows the shirtless man get taken down by the male officer who used his right foot to swipe the legs from underneath him – sending him crashing to the ground.

Just seconds later the woman tried to push the officer, who quickly reacted and fired his Taser – causing her to instantly fall in the road.

The video, which has gone viral, has been praised by hundreds of viewers online.

One said: “What a great couple of take downs! I didn’t even see him reach and deploy the Taser! Definitely a gunslinger in a previous life!”

Another viewer wrote: “Absolutely beautiful technique and clearly experienced and confident in using force and power.”

One person added: “Perfect leg sweep action as in Judo. Took and held control. Judo etc should be taught as basic restraint and hold.”

Another viewer said: “Amazing work! That leg sweep was on point!”

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “A woman is currently in custody on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after police were called to an incident in Barry yesterday.

“Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at an address on Main Street shortly after 5pm.

“The first officer on scene had cause to discharge a Taser after the two people involved in the altercation failed to comply with instructions and attempts at intervention, and the officer was assaulted.

“A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

“A 35-year-old man has also been arrested, on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. Both are currently in custody.”

Sergeant Richard Lloyd, at Barry Police Station, said: “Our officers work tirelessly to protect the communities they serve and they do not deserve to be assaulted during the course of that duty.

“South Wales Police will deal robustly with any report of officers and staff being assaulted.



“Fortunately on this occasion, the officer did not sustain serious injuries and is receiving support from his colleagues.”