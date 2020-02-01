Incredible moment tiny elephant takes his first tentative steps before tumbling to the ground

A newborn elephant was caught on camera taking his first Bambi-like steps before faceplanting the ground.

Wildlife photographer Caroline Deschuymere, from Belgium, spotted the tiny elephant while exploring Mwinilunga Safaris in Mana Pools, Zimbabwe.

Caroline was in the camp when she noticed an elephant stumble into the grounds and give birth.

Footage shows the baby elephant twist his trunk and move his tail as he struggles to balance on his legs.

The video shows the calf hesitate as he takes his first step before tumbling to the ground.

While his mother walks on ahead, the elephant tries again and falls over his trunk.

The elephant struggles to get up as his feet slip on the ground like Disney’s Bambi on ice.

But it didn’t take long before he got the knack of it and began walking alongside his mother.

Caroline said: ‘Normally I would look for the African wild dogs or lions first because they are more active in the early morning.

‘But that morning, for some reason, I saw tiny baby elephants everywhere, so I decided to stick with them.

‘There are always elephants around camp who came to eat and drink during that time of day, and it is always a treat to just watch them, suddenly there was a commotion.

‘At first we couldn’t figure out what it was, but then we saw it, the cow had just dropped her baby.

‘The baby tried to get on his feet for more than an hour but his legs were still bent, so he first had to learn how to stretch them.

‘Then he had to learn how to balance them, I could not stop laughing when he was trying to stay on his feet. He looked a little drunk.

‘But finally, he did it and his older sibling was very supportive.’