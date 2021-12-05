Incredible moment when a great white shark lunges out of the water at a low-flying seagull, narrowly avoiding being eaten.

In a narrow escape, a great white shark lunges out of the water at a low-flying seagull.

A seagull narrowly escaped death after a shark lunged out of the water, attempting to swallow him whole.

Nikki Brant Sevy, a 51-year-old shark enthusiast from Mexico, captured images of the attempted attack near Guadeloupe Island.

The seagull’s narrow escape was documented in a series of action-packed photographs.

Two seagulls rest on the water’s surface, while two sharks circle, only their fins visible above the water’s surface.

One photo shows Dante, who weighs 1,300 pounds, rearing up out of the water and attempting to snap his jaws around a tenacious seagull, but missing the bird by a few inches.

After failing to catch his prey, another image shows the shark slinking back beneath the waves.

The images were taken near Guadeloupe Island, Mexico, which is known for its abundance of great white sharks and opportunities to swim with them.

With shark-seeing consistency and conditions, this small volcanic island 240 kilometers (150 miles) off the west coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula outperforms both South Africa and Australia.

Tourists come from all over the world to cage dive and observe the terrifying creatures in their natural habitat on the island.

Nikki, the photographer and co-founder of Be A Shark Adventure Travel, has been a lifelong shark enthusiast.

“Guadalupe Island has over four-hundred individually identified white sharks, and I’ve been lucky enough to photograph over two-hundred of them,” said the cage-diver from Salt Lake City, USA.

“Sharks that are serious about catching a hang bait will often make a quick vertical approach from the depths.”

She previously captured a stunning photo that resembled the Jaws poster last week.

Shark attacks are common, and one lucky survivor recalls the terror he felt when he was attacked.

Despite this, Nikki expressed the hope that her photography will allow people to see a different side of sharks.

This year, there have been approximately 74 shark attacks with eight deaths, and they are reportedly on the rise this year as a result of environmental initiatives to protect seals, which are an important part of a shark’s diet.

