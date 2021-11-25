Trending
Incredible photographs capture daredevil athletes taking on the world’s most difficult extreme sports challenges.

Daredevil athletes take on the world’s most difficult extreme sports challenges in breathtaking photographs.

For the finalists in a competition to find the world’s best action photographers, it’s all about the highwire.

Daredevil Yvan Pinard is photographed tackling a 580m line between two French Alps peaks.

“I never let the camera leave my hand,” said photographer Anthony Chenot, 30.

Anne Eaton skateboarding in a pool in Germany and surfer Koa Rothman in Hawaii are among the other entries in the Red Bull Illume competition.

Next month, the winner will be revealed.

Daredevil Yvan Pinard tackled a 580m line between peaks in the French AlpsUp for the win is this shot of surfer Koa Rothman in HawaiiAnne Eaton skateboards in a pool in GermanyThe Red Bull Illume contest is looking to find the best daredevil photographyThis is one of the finalists in a contest to select the world’s best action photographersThe winner will be announced next month

