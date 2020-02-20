Independiente Medellin edge toward Libertadores group stage

MEDELLIN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — A first-half goal from playmaker Andres Ricuarte handed Colombia’s Independiente Medellin a 1-0 home win over Argentinian side Atletico Tucuman in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier here on Tuesday.

Ricuarte latched onto a Yulian Gomez pull-back from the left byline before angling a low shot past goalkeeper Cristian Lucchetti at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

The hosts dictated terms thereafter and conceded just one shot on target while finishing with 62 percent of possession.

The decisive second leg will be played in Argentina next Tuesday, with the winner on aggregate earning a place in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

In other qualifiers this week, Ecuador’s Barcelona de Guayaquil will host Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno on Wednesday while, on Thursday, Deportes Tolima of Colombia are at home to take on Brazil’s Internacional and Paraguay’s Guarani will visit Palestino of Chile.