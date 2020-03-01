India 242: New Zealand 142-5 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – India claimed four New Zealand wickets on the second morning of the second cricket test Sunday, sending the home team crashing from 63-0 overnight to 142-5 at lunch.

India’s brilliant bowling performance on a responsive pitch at Hagley Park completely reversed the course of the match, breaking the control New Zealand held when it bowled out India for 242 after winning the toss.

The pitch was still green but harder and faster than on the first day and India’s seamers Jaspit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav used the conditions to perfection to engineer the collapse of the New Zealand top order. India took 79-5 in the first session.

The ball seamed further and faster than on the first day when the pitch was still moist and soft and New Zealand eagerly bowled on winning the toss.

Apart from opener Tom Latham who took his overnight score from 27 to 52, the New Zealand batsman had no answer to the relentlessly challenging line and length of India’s bowlers.

Bumrah bowled a superb first spell to set the tone for the day, angling the ball in at the batsman then causing it to jag away sharply. At the same time he showed the ability to bring the ball back into the batsman, making any decision to leave a dangerous one.

Bumrah especially tormented the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, whose wicket India prizes most highly, beating the edge of his bat repeatedly before finally having him caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for 3.

Earlier, Tom Blundell was out for 30, having added only one run to his overnight score. Blundell wasn’t far enough forward when struck on the pad by Umesh Yadav and judged lbw. He challenged the decision but replays showed the ball, which took him just above the knee roll, was going on to hit the stumps.

Williamson was next to go, leaving New Zealand 69-2 and visibly raising the spirits of the India team.

Ross Taylor followed for 15, caught superbly by Yadav from the bowling of spinner Ravi Jadeja. Taylor got a leading edge which skied into the off side and Yadav took the catch running back at point.

Latham reached his 50 from 119 balls but was out in the same over, bowled by Mohammed Shami without playing a shot. The New Zealand opener left the ball on length, expecting it to pass off stump but it jagged back sharply.

Henry Nicholls was the last man out before lunch, caught by Virat Kohli at second slip from Shami’s bowling. Nicholls stood his ground until replays confirmed the ball had just carried to the India captain.

At lunch Colin de Grandhomme was 8 not out and wicketkeeper B.J. Watling had yet to score.

