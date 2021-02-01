India allocates over 30 bln USD for healthcare, wellbeing

NEW DELHI, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — India has allocated a total of 223,846 crore Indian Rupees (around 30.6 billion U.S. dollars) for “health and wellbeing” in budgetary proposals for the financial year 2021-22, as against the current year’s 94,452 crore Indian Rupees (around 13 billion U.S. dollars), which is an increase of 137 percent.

Announcing the budgetary proposals for the next financial year (April 2021-March 2022) on Monday, federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a new Centrally-sponsored scheme “PM AtmaNirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM Self Reliance Healthy India Scheme)” will also be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crore Indian Rupees (around 8.8 billion U.S. dollars), over the next six years.

“This will develop capacities of primary, secondary, and tertiary care Health Systems, strengthen existing national institutions, and create new institutions, to cater to detection and cure of new and emerging diseases. This will be in addition to the National Health Mission,” stated the finance minister.

She added that a separate fund of 35,000 crore Indian Rupees (around 4.8 billion U.S. dollars) will also be allocated for development of the COVID-19 vaccines during the next financial year. “I am committed to provide further funds if required,” said the finance minister.

Presenting the country’s first paperless Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the main interventions under the “PM Self Reliance Healthy India Scheme” are support for 17,788 rural and 11,024 urban health and wellness centres, setting up integrated public health labs in all districts and 3,382 block public health units in 11 states, establishing critical care hospital blocks in 602 districts and 12 central institutions.

It would also include operationalization of 17 new public health units and strengthening of 33 existing public health units at points of entry, that is at 32 airports, 11 seaports and 7 land crossings, setting up of 15 Health Emergency Operation Centres and two mobile hospitals. Enditem