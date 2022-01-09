India and Pakistan were saved from further destruction thanks to the Tashkent Declaration.

India and Pakistan were saved from further destruction by the Tashkent Declaration.

On January 10, 1966, a historic treaty was signed, officially ending the 1965 war.

On the 55th anniversary of the historic Tashkent Declaration, which formally ended the 1965 war between Pakistan and India, political and security experts reflect on how the agreement saved the two longtime rivals from more deaths and economic destruction.

Munawar Hussain Panhwar, an assistant professor of international relations at Islamabad’s Quaid-I-Azam International University, told Anadolu Agency that the declaration objectively saved the two countries from further destruction while also safeguarding their economic structures.

However, he added, popular opinion is frequently not based on objectivity, resulting in political costs.

On June 6, 1965, an escalation of sporadic fighting began over Kashmir, a thorny issue since 1947’s partition.

After a peace agreement brokered by the now-defunct Soviet Union’s then-prime minister in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital, the war ended in a draw.

Regardless, both nations declared victory.

“The Tashkent Treaty contained the potential for escalation and maintained peace between the two neighbors, at least for the time being,” he said, referring to another full-fledged war in 1971 that resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

After a week of deliberation, the two sides agreed to pull back their forces to pre-conflict positions in an effort to avoid escalation.

According to Panhwar, miscalculations about the length of the war and economic constraints forced the two neighbors, particularly India, to accept the cease-fire and then sign the treaty.

“India, with a four-fold larger army and economy than Pakistan, did not expect the war to last as long as it did.”

One week should have been enough to force Pakistani forces to surrender, according to Indian army calculations, but this did not happen, ” he said.

“The Sino-India war had weakened the Indian economy, which could prompt societal cohesiveness,” Panhwar said, citing the 1962 India-China war to support his argument.

