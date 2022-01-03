India begins vaccination for 15-18 year olds in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the last 24 hours, the country has seen over 33,000 new infections and 123 deaths.

NEW DELHI, INDIA

India began vaccination for the age group 15-18 years on Monday, amidst a massive increase in daily COVID-19 cases in many cities.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 years old, as well as a booster dose for health and frontline workers, would begin in January.

According to government statistics, 1.89 million teenagers had registered for the vaccination that begins today as of Monday afternoon.

The vaccination of children comes at a time when the number of cases in the country has nearly tripled in the last few days.

According to the Health Ministry, 33,750 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 34.9 million.

Another 123 people died, bringing the total number of people killed to 481,893.

It is the first time since mid-September that India has seen over 30,000 cases in a single day.

On Monday, the ministry announced that the number of cases of the omicron variant in the country had reached 1,700.

With 510 omicron cases, the western Maharashtra state came out on top, followed by the national capital, New Delhi, with 351 cases.

As the number of cases rises, many Indian cities have imposed new restrictions in an attempt to stem the spread.

India’s health minister advised states to improve infrastructure to cope with the high demand on Sunday.

According to the minister, only 17% of the funds approved under the Emergency COVID Response Package II (ECRP-II) have been used to improve health infrastructure in order to combat COVID-19.

Last year, the country was hit by a devastating virus outbreak that resulted in over 400,000 daily infections and 4,500 deaths, respectively.

The country’s health system was overwhelmed by the unprecedented numbers, and doctors were powerless to save lives as many hospitals ran out of oxygen.

The government recently announced that over 60% of the eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the country of 1.4 billion people, 1.45 billion doses had been administered as of Monday morning.