India, Brazil sign 15 pacts to boost mutual cooperation

NEW DELHI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — India and Brazil on Saturday inked 15 agreements for boosting mutual cooperation on a wide range of areas, including cyber security, oil and natural gas, and health and medicine.

Other agreements covered the cooperation in traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy, cultural exchange, social security, scientific and technological cooperation, geology and mineral resources, and animal husbandry and dairying, etc.

The agreements were signed in the presence of visiting Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bolsonaro arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a four-day visit. He will be the chief guest on the occasion of Republic Day Parade on Sunday in the Indian capital.