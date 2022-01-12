India claims to have successfully tested an “advanced” supersonic cruise missile.

India claims to have successfully test-fired an “advanced” supersonic cruise missile.
The BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile fired from a destroyer hit its target ship “precisely,” according to a state-run organization.
NEW DELHI, INDIA
The state-run Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) announced on Tuesday that India had successfully test-fired a naval variant of the supersonic cruise missile.
“Today, the INS Visakhapatnam (destroyer) tested an advanced sea-to-sea variant of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile.
“The missile precisely hit the designated target ship,” the DRDO stated on Twitter.
The test-firing of the “extended-range” BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Visakhapatnam, India’s newest indigenously built guided-missile destroyer, was dubbed a “twin achievement” by the Indian navy.
The launch of the missile, according to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, confirmed the Indian navy’s “mission readiness.”
The missile was developed as part of a joint venture between DRDO and Russian NPO Mashinostroyeniya, which was established in 1998.