India coronavirus cases top 2,900, death toll at 68

NEW DELHI

The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 68, authorities said Saturday.

The tally of confirmed cases has risen to 2,902, with the most cases reported from the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, the Indian government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25.

Malls, markets, restaurants, cinema houses and public transport remain shut.

So far, more than 69,000 people have been tested for the virus, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Experts believe actual cases could be higher in the 1.3-billion-strong country.

Other countries like South Korea, the United Kingdom, Italy, and China have a much higher rate of testing compared to India.

The government on Saturday issued a health advisory asking citizens to wear masks in crowded places.

Globally, more than 1.1 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and the death toll has exceeded 59,000, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows an upward of 228,000 people have recovered after contracting the virus.