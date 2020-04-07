India COVID-19 death toll rises to 83 as total cases reach 3,577

NEW DELHI, April 5 (Xinhua) — India’s health ministry Sunday evening said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 83 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 3,577.

“As on 6:00 p.m (local time) today 83 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country,” reads the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of six deaths and an increase of 203 cases since morning.

According to ministry officials, so far 275 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

“The number of active cases in the country right now is 3,219,” reads the information.

Sunday marks the twelfth straight day of an ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic. Authorities have imposed strict restrictions to prevent the movement of people across the country. All road, rail and air services have been suspended in the wake of the lockdown, except essential services which are exempted.

The federal government has asked states to strictly enforce the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and break the chain of its transmission in the country.