India declares FASTags mandatory for all vehicles plying on highways

NEW DELHI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Indian government has declared FASTags, an automatic toll plaza payment system, mandatory for all vehicles plying on the country’s highways from Monday, an official statement said.

Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category, said the statement.

The government said the move will promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

India has mandated fitment of FASTag in motor vehicles with effect from Jan. 1 this year. Enditem