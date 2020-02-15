India dispatches 1st batch of oranges to Dubai

MUMBAI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — India dispatched its first consignment of 1,500 crates of oranges to Dubai, a statement from the country’s commerce ministry said on Friday.

The oranges originate from Nagpur, 938 km from Mumbai, which is also the second political capital of the country’s western state of Maharashtra.

The fruit was produced in the central and western part of India and matures between February and March for harvesting every year.

In Maharashtra state alone, 4 million hectares of land are under cultivation for oranges in Nagpur district as a cluster, the statement said.

In 2018, international trade for orange was 10.18 billion U.S. dollars with India producing 8,781 tons of orange, including mandarin and clementine.