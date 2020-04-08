India eases export regime for drugs after Trump threat

NEW DELHI

India has partially lifted the ban on the export of some drugs and pharmaceuticals which can be used to treating COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic, said India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

The announcement came a day after the U.S. President Donald Trump threatened “retaliation” if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to ship the medicines.

Last month India had restricted export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicine, including hydroxychloroquine – a key anti-malarial drug being tested as a coronavirus cure.

“Because of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would license paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighboring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesman of the ministry.

He said that exports of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol will be allowed depending on the availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements and existing orders. Both these drugs have been kept in a licensed category and their demand position would be monitored by the government.

At a White House briefing, Trump said “there may be retaliation” if India does not agree to export hydroxychloroquine, which he has described as a “game-changer” though it is yet to be established as an effective cure for COVID-19.

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, the U.S. has so far reported 368,449 cases with 10,993 deaths. India, on the other hand, has so far confirmed 4,858 pandemic cases with 136 deaths.

Srivastava said an unnecessary controversy has been raked up on the COVID-19 related drugs issue.

“Like any responsible government, our first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of our own people,” he said.

He also informed that restrictions were largely lifted after the availability of medicines for all possible contingencies were confirmed.