India: Ex-Jamaat-e-Islami chief dies at 87

ANKARA

Moulana Sirajul Hasan, former leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (India), passed away on Thursday at age 87.

Renowned for his scholarly work and leadership, Hasan passed away at his home in Raichur area of India’s southern Karnataka state, his close acquaintance said.

“Maulana [Sirajul Hassan] sahab was not keeping well and was admitted to a hospital for a week,” Syed Azharuddin, secretary-general of the Students Islamic Organization (SIO), told Anadolu Agency from India.

The passing away was also confirmed by the religious party.

“With utmost sadness, we share with you all that Moulana Mohammed Sirajul Hasan, former president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has departed us,” it said on its Twitter account.

Hassan served as Jamaat’s chief for three terms — 12 years.

He was also a former vice-president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and a patron of SIO, the Jamaat’s student wing.