India faces fresh COVID-19 wave with over 93,000 daily cases

by Pankaj Yadav

NEW DELHI, April 4 (Xinhua) — India has been witnessing another major wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the situation is going “from bad to worse,” according to a senior government official earlier this week.

“We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts, but the whole country is potentially at risk,” Vinod Paul, the chairman of federal government’s expert panel on vaccine administration said at the weekly health ministry’s media briefing on Tuesday.

The south-western state of Maharashtra has emerged as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, with over one-third of the new cases reported daily countrywide coming from the state.

Taking a strong note of the prevailing pandemic situation in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray Friday evening said another lockdown could be ruled if the present situation continued in the days ahead.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, is also witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

Experts said the main reason being attributed to the surge is careless people not strictly following COVID-19 protocols.

Large gatherings of people can be seen in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, where election campaigns were held.

Besides, a large congregation of people is often visible in Haridwar city of northern state of Uttarakhand, where people take holy dip in river Ganga amidst the ongoing Kumbh festival.

On March 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern at the recent rising graph of COVID-19 cases.

Addressing chief ministers of all states, Modi called for immediate steps to curb the rising incidence of the pandemic cases in the country. “We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps,” he said.

As per the latest figures, as many as 93,249 new cases and 513 deaths were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, as the total infected tally reached 12,485,509 with 164,623 deaths.

India, which at times witnessed nearly 100,000 daily cases in September last year, had a sigh of relief earlier this year when the number of daily cases had come down to below 10,000 level.

But the situation began deteriorating in March when the country witnessed a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Indian government said on Saturday that the COVID-19 pandemic situation in 11 states, including Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, was a matter of “serious concern”.

These states have been categorised as “states of grave concern” on account of their high and rising daily cases and higher daily deaths.

The federal health ministry ealier said these states have contributed 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases and 90.5 percent of deaths in the last 14 days, and have crossed, or are close to crossing their early reported peaks in last year.

The states have been advised to take up immediate and highly effective measures to ensure the containment of active cases and daily deaths through adherence to the standard clinical management protocol.

A vaccination drive is going through in the country on a war-footing. On Thursday, over 3.67 million doses were administered, the highest ever single-day figure, according to a statement issued by the federal health ministry.

Over 73 million people have been vaccinated in the country with a total population of over 1.3 billion. The third phase of the ongoing vaccination drive began April 1 covering all persons above 45 years of age.

Two types of vaccines, the Covishield and the Covaxin, are being administered to the Indian people. Enditem