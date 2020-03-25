India grounds all domestic flights in effort to tackle Covid-19 outbreak

India has announced it will ground all domestic flights from Tuesday night in stepped up efforts to battle the Covid-19 outbreak. The latest measure was confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The restrictions will apply to “domestic scheduled commercial airlines,” a post on the ministry’s Twitter account said.

Domestic scheduled commercial airlines to cease operations w.e.f. 2359 hours IST, on 24/3/2020Airlines have to plan operations to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020The restrictions to not apply to solely cargo flights: @MoCA_GoI#Covid_19india — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 23, 2020

“Airlines have to plan operations to land at their destination before 2359,” on March 24, the post added.India had previously banned incoming international flights last Thursday for one week.

New Delhi also announced new restrictions on public gatherings, as new cases of the Covid-19 virus are accelerating in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to observe a “self-curfew” on March 22 as a trial-run for self-isolation measures to halt the spread of the virus.

India has recorded 425 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and eight deaths.

