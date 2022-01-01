Afghanistan has received 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from India.

500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been sent to Afghanistan by India.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, more doses will be delivered in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, India’s government announced that it had sent 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan as “humanitarian aid.”

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Covaxin vaccines were delivered to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Covaxin, an in-house vaccine, is manufactured by Bharat Biotech, an Indian pharmaceutical company.

The Indian government is “committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in the form of food grains, one million doses of COVID vaccine, and essential life-saving drugs,” according to the ministry.

Last month, India sent 1.6 tons of medical aid to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Taliban reclaimed control of Afghanistan after the United States-backed administration left in August of last year.