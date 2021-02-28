India holds first toy fair virtually amid pandemic

NEW DELHI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — India’s first toy fair began on Saturday, held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 1,000 exhibitors participating.

Presently India’s share is small in the 100-billion-U.S.-dollar global toy market, as 85 percent of the toys in the country are sourced from abroad.

Inaugurating the four-day “Toy Fair 2021” through video-conferencing, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to manufacture toys within the country.

He said this first toy fair was not just a business or economic event, but a link to strengthen the country’s age-old culture of sports and cheer. The toy fair is a platform where one can discuss toy design, innovation, technology, marketing and packaging and also share experiences, he added.

Modi also called for bringing out the hidden potential of the domestic toy industry and create an identity for it as a big part of the campaign for “Self-Reliant India.”

He said parents should understand the science of toys and the role they play in the development of children. Urging the teachers to use the science of toys in schools, and said that the federal government has taken effective steps and brought changes through the new “National Education Policy.”

According to an official statement, during the fair the federal government and the toy-making industry shall come together to discuss how India could be made the next global hub for manufacturing and sourcing of toys by way of attracting investments in the sector and promoting exports. Enditem