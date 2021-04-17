India logs fresh high of over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day

NEW DELHI, April 16 (Xinhua) — India reported yet another fresh high of 217,353 new COVID-19 cases, as the daily spike surpassed 200,000 for the second consecutive day, taking the total tally to 14,291,917, according to the data released by the federal health ministry Friday.

Meanwhile, 1,185 people died from COVID-19 since Thursday morning, bringing the death toll to 174,308.

There are still a total of 1,569,743 active cases in the country, with an increase of 97,866 in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 figures continue to peak in the country in the past few days, as the federal government has ruled out imposing a complete lockdown to contain the worsening situation.

While some school examinations were cancelled, others have been postponed in the wake of the grave situation.

The Election Commission of India is scheduled to hold a key meeting on Friday to assess the ongoing Assembly elections in the eastern state of West Bengal where four phases of voting are pending.

As a precautionary measure, the national capital Delhi was placed under a weekend curfew beginning Friday night till Monday morning. Enditem